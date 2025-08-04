Regarded as one of the best Ecuador National Football Team players and a Manchester United legend, Antonio Valencia celebrates his birthday today (August 4). Born, August 1985, Antonio Valencia represented Ecuador in 99 internationals and created a name for himself at Manchester United, playing 339 matches and scoring 25 goals across competitions, including leading the club in 2018. Fans took to the social media platform 'X' and wished Antonio Valencia a happy birthday on his special occasion. Valencia, who won two PL titles and one FA Cup, among others, shared a world record for most goals scored from a corner (6) in 1 minute with Matteo Darmian. Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Addresses Alejandro Garnacho’s Future, Says ‘It Is Clear He Wants Different Leadership’.

