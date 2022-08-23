Delhi Police got no chill! Their recent campaign to reduce the noise pollution in the national capital is doing rounds on social media. The police department chose to go humorous with their ways to spread the word about "Delhi Mein Shor Nahin" campaign. They shared the comedy scene from Yaarana film that featured Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue ending with "Avaz Na Hone Paye". The authorities highlighted how the sound of the horns should not exceed the limits to combat increasing noise in the city. Meanwhile, the tweet will surely tickle the funny bones while giving the hidden message to public. World Vada Pav Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers: Netizens Celebrate Maharashtra's Popular Street Food by Sharing Wishes, Funny Memes and Quotes

Check Out Delhi Police's Tweet Below:

Gaadi jab bhi lein, horn ko modify na karvaayen. Horn jab bhi baje, aisi tez awaaz na hone paaye!#DelhiMeinShorNahi pic.twitter.com/v2rXxJU0jr — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 23, 2022

