Delhi finally gets a relief from the scorching heat waves after the national capital received the pre-monsoon rain showers on June 17, Friday. The rainfall is expected to provide the much-awaited relief to the Delhiites. On that note, netizens came forward to share beautiful pictures and videos on Twitter and expressed their happiness over the ease of the persistent hot weather. see how twitterati reacted by scrolling down!

Rain, Rain, Come Again!

FINALLY

What A Relief!

Much-needed relief from the scorching heatwave in Delhi NCR. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/gmvcq21KjS — Suraj  (@Friendsuraj1) June 17, 2022

Loving the Rains Totally!

Finally after a long time, the weather loving us in this way. 🥰#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/DFpU4ps8Io — Ruchika (@theindiangirl__) June 17, 2022

Rains Becoming Melodious

