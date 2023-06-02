A delivery man accidentally broke a customer's flower vase while delivering food to their home. What he did next astounded the internet. Eli McCann, a Twitter user, posted the story, writing that his spouse had ordered food from outside, and when the delivery executive arrived at their house, he mistakenly broke a vase that was on the doorstep. The man apologised and even asked to pay. A few days later, Eli shared another tweet with a picture of a handwritten apology note that the delivery guy was leaving on her doorsteps.“The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him pulling up to the house, and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral, and he got a kick out of that [sic]”, the tweet read. The incident went viral on social media as the delivery guy’s sweet gesture warmed netizens. Sumbul Touqeer's Cat Clouds Passes Away; Bigg Boss 16 Star Pens Emotional Note Mourning the Demise of Her Pet (View Post).

Sweet Gesture of a Food Delivery Guy

The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that. https://t.co/5TXGdwXMbH pic.twitter.com/qcaMZdXSGE — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) May 30, 2023

