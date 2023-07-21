Researcher James Nankivell at The University of Adelaide and South Australian Museum honorary researcher Mark Hutchinson, along with herpetologists Brad Maryan and Brian Bush, have discovered a new venomous species of snake. The Desert Whip Snake, also known as Demansia Cyanocsma, was distinguished from other species by James Nankivell, the Geneticist at the University of Adelaide, through genetic research. This new species resides mostly in arid inland areas. Rare Fish Living on Land Found in Missouri! 'Frankenfish' From Northern Snakehead Species Family Can Survive On Land For Days.

The Desert Whip Snake:

New Species of Snake Discovered:

