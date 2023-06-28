A species of fish from the northern snakehead family was recently caught in southeastern Missouri. What's special about the fish is that it is an air-breathing fish. Popularly known as 'Frankenfish', this fish can survive on land for days.

The fish was captured by an angler on May 19 in the Duck Creek Conservation Area, said the Missouri Department of Conservation. The fish has sharp teeth and can grow to nearly 3 feet long. The species of snake is originally from East Asia. It is considered a delicacy in a few regions as it is believed to have healing powers. Snake Tries to Cross Road in Busy Traffic and Escaping Death Narrowly, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Characteristics Of the Northern Snakehead Fish

The 'Frankenfish' has a slimy body. They have the ability to reproduce quickly. This makes the fish a hard-to-contain species that will spread and become a problem. The northern snakehead fish is said to be a predator and feeds on native species. As per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the prey of this unique fish includes other fish, reptiles, amphibians and insects.

Appearance in the Missouri Region

This is the second time a northern snakehead fish has appeared in Missouri. The recently appeared 'Frankenfish' was caught last month in a drainage pool at Duck Creek Conservation Area. The first occurrence of the fish was recorded four years ago, in 2019, in the St. Francis River levees. Snake Attack in Karnataka Video: Girl Narrowly Escapes Being Bitten by Cobra on Doorstep in Belagavi.

Because of the Frankenfish’s high reproduction rate, the officials have advised eliminating the fish if it appears in the region. US officials have suggested killing the fish by freezing it or putting it on ice for an extended length of time to contain its spread.

