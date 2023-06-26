A video of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking at the luncheon held in the US for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media. The US president included the names of Indians who are popular in the US. Antony Blinken talked about Diljit Dosanjh and his music along with discussing Jhumpa Lahiri, samosas, and Mindy Kaling. Diljit Dosanjh shared the video on Twitter a few hours after it went viral and tweeted emojis of the Indian and American flags together. Diljit Dosanjh Reacts After Getting Shoutout From Top US Leader At Luncheon Hosted For PM Modi (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)