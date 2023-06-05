A dog from the United States has set the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a living dog. According to GWR's official post, the dog's tongue is 12.7 centimetres long and is longer than a soda can. After a veterinarian measured from the top of her snout to the tip of her tongue, Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix, was awarded the record for the longest tongue on a living dog. Zoey's owner, Sadie Williams, said, "We thought surely she'd grow into it, but she obviously didn't. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body [sic]". This Cute Video of Dog Carrying Owner's Shoe to Sleep Beside It Perfectly Sums Up Why Dogs Are Called Man's Best Friend.

Check Pictures of Dog With World’s Longest Tongue:

Zoey loves to fetch and swim. Coincidentally, she has the world’s longest tongue on a dog!https://t.co/2jvoSbvga9 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 2, 2023

