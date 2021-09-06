In the world of viral videos and trending topics, why is dosa trending on Twitter? One of the most favourite South Indian cuisines, dosa, has often been experimented with to present fusion varieties of dosa. Sadly, ‘Dilkhush Dosa’ in this viral video uploaded by YouTuber Harry Uppal, left the purists with a bad taste in their mouths. A clip is doing rounds on Twitter that shows a man preparing dosa but with a twist. He is preparing the traditional crepe dish by adding everything from cashews (kaju), raisins (kishmish), lots of cheese, and finally topping it with cherries. And it has not gone down well with dosa fans who are unhappy with this messy recipe.

Here's How Netizens Are Reacting to Dilkhush Dosa:

How to screw a Dosa. The purists will cringe seeing this. pic.twitter.com/y6cptCv943 — Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) September 5, 2021

Not Cool, Not Cool

🤢🤢🤢 Cashews, kishmish, cherries, cheese, mayonnaise - this is bloody criminal. — Savitri Mumukshu - सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) September 5, 2021

Folks, This is DOSA

Kids, This Is Dosa don't fall for cheap duplicate Chinese Dosas . pic.twitter.com/qkAWo8ve04 — Superstar Raj 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) September 6, 2021

Harsh But Don't Screw Up With The Recipe

He should be arrested for ruining Dosa and spoiling the mood of natural Dosa lovers like me . https://t.co/OSkXxZ9SRH — 🔆Traditionalist🔆 (@TeluguTrad) September 6, 2021

Even Netflix Is Perplexed

Kaju and kishmish in a Dosa? We've seen Stranger Things 😭 pic.twitter.com/3vu0783TL0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 6, 2021

These Pics Will Restore Your Faith in Dosa

HAHHAHAHAHA

#Dosa lovers on their way to beat the shit out of Dilkhush Dosa wala: 😭 pic.twitter.com/wY3dYs45yc — Andy (@iamandy1987) September 6, 2021

Seriously

He started with #dosa, continued with pizza and finally made some weird sweat cheesy samosa. https://t.co/jEGY0RtMeX — Vivek Rajput (@TheVivek__) September 6, 2021

Watch Video of Dilkhush Dosa Uploaded by YouTuber Harry Uppal:

