An 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down on the clothes rack on the 18th floor of a residential building after she accidentally fell off a balcony in Jiangsu Province in Eastern China. The Firefighters grabbed the grandmother from the 18th floor and attached a safety rope. She was then successfully saved with no injuries.

Watch the video here:

An 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down from a clothes rack after falling from the 19th floor of a building in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. pic.twitter.com/Y4yvFRNBo8 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 23, 2021

