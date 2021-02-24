The annual elephant race was held at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur. Several elephants took part in the race which marks the beginning of the Guruvayur temple festival.

#WATCH | An elephant race was organised at Guruvayur temple in Kerala's Thrissur earlier today, marking the start of the Guruvayur temple festival. pic.twitter.com/cLfS7lp5IQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

