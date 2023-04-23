Citizens across the United Kingdom on Sunday took to social media to share funny messages and memes after a siren was sounded on smartphones. As per reports, a siren was sounded on smartphones across the UK as part of the government's test of an emergency alert system. According to reports, many people did not receive the alert while some received the alert earlier than the expected time. Taking to Twitter, a user shared a funny picture and wrote, "Me when the alert came through at 2:59pm and not 3pm", while a second user said, "The uk when there's an actual emergency alert because we never take stuff seriously". Emergency Alert in UK: Siren Sounded on Smartphones Across Britain as Part of Govt Test System.

#EmergencyAlert

Me when the alert came through at 2:59pm and not 3pm #EmergencyAlert pic.twitter.com/DS3ZLhdLsw — MB (@bowx_) April 23, 2023

We Never Take Stuff Seriously

The uk when there's an actual emergency alert because we never take stuff seriously #EmergencyAlert pic.twitter.com/BHT7WYJdxy — ames (@sukispanesar) April 23, 2023

Government Tests Emergency Alert System

A siren has sounded on smartphones across the UK as part of a government test of an emergency alert system Initial reports suggest many people didn't receive the alert, and for some it sounded earlier than expected Reaction ⬇️ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 23, 2023

What Were You Up To?

What were you up to when the #emergencyalert went off?⚽💕 pic.twitter.com/9BrYt6hMlW — Amirah (@amirahr1980) April 23, 2023

#emergencyalert

King Charles III taking a afternoon nap when the emergency alert went off early #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/50lcdBtcBc — . (@parkthebus8989) April 23, 2023

Me When the Emergency Alert Went Off at 2.59pm

Me when the emergency alert went off at 2.59pm #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/h2on4w0qmz — . (@parkthebus8989) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)