Recently, a viral rumour was shared on social media that claimed McDonald’s ice cream contains xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic and even deadly to dogs. Now, McDonald’s has confirmed that there is no xylitol in its soft serve ice cream. "It isn’t listed as an ingredient in any of the company’s desserts," the company said.

