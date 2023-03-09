Social media is filled with fake news and false claims these days. One such message that is going viral on social media is that the Modi government is going to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the accounts of women who are having PAN cards. This was claimed in a video by Youtube channel ‘Yojna 4u’. Busting the truth behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stated that the government has not made any such announcement wherein it will deposit the above mentioned amount in the bank account of women. This news is fake and users should ne careful while sharing such information. Narendra Modi Government Secretly Transport 200 Tonnes of Gold Overseas? PIB Fact Checks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

PIB Fact Check:

