A news report has been going viral on social media which claims that the Modi government secretly transported 200 tonnes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) gold reserve overseas immediately after coming to power in May 2014. However, PIB has clarified that the news is fake. There has been no covert transfer of over 200 tonnes of gold abroad during the Modi government’s rule, as claimed. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

