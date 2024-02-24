A message claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering a free mobile recharge for three months to all Indian users is going viral on WhatsApp. The message is being widely shared by the users on the messaging platform. However, the fact-checking wing of the Public Information Bureau (PIB), the centre's nodal agency, called this message fake. As per the PIB, the Government of India is not running such a scheme. Govt of India To Monitor Social Media and Phone Calls Under New Communication Rules? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Post Going Viral Again.

Govt Giving Three Months Free Recharge Under 'Free Recharge Yojana'?

