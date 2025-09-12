Airtel and Reliance Jio have been reportedly asked by India’s telecom regulator to explain the removal of their cheapest INR 249 mobile recharge plans. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reportedly initiated an investigation into Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel following the withdrawal of their most affordable 1GB entry-level recharge plans. Last month, Jio discontinued its INR 249 plan with 28-day validity, while Airtel ended its plan with 24-day validity for the same price. As per a report of Mint, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also asked the TRAI to look into the matter and submit a detailed report. Jio has reportedly stated that its recharge plan remains accessible exclusively through offline channels at Jio stores, while Airtel has cited the move to internal assessments, usage analysis, and other factors. Jio Monthly Plan Gets Costlier: Reliance Jio Discontinues Its INR 249 Recharge Plan That Offered 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data; Check Available Option and Airtel, Vi Plans.

‘TRAI Begins Probe Into Jio and Airtel Over Withdrawal of Their Cheapest 1GB Entry-Level Plans

🚨 TRAI begins probe into Jio & Airtel over withdrawal of their cheapest 1GB entry-Level plans. pic.twitter.com/znlJkBoy6V — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)