Several social media posts are claiming that the Narendra Modi-led Union Government has declared April 27, 2026, as the final deadline to apply for birth certificates. The social media posts also claimed that after April 27, 2026, no further updates will be allowed in the birth certificate. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claim made in social media posts is fake. PIB further said that the Union Government has not issued any such communication regarding deadline for birth certificates. Did You Receive Email About Court Order Against Internet Usage? PIB Fact Check Warns Against Phishing Scam.

This Claim Is Fake, Says PIB

It is being claimed in social media posts that Union Government has declared April 27, 2026, as the final deadline to apply for birth certificates.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Fake ▶️The Union Government has not issued any such communication on deadline regarding birth… pic.twitter.com/dXVgY75mS0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 8, 2025

