A professional stunt double, Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambier decided to give a new twist to their wedding exit, and it was literally 'fiery'! Their dramatic departure from their wedding reception ceremony shows a stunt where they set themselves on fire and still walked in the coolest way possible. As they ran through the field in fiery glory, guests looked on in pure bewilderment and rightfully so. Finally, the daring couple knelt to the ground as the flames were effectively extinguished. Marriage Proposal Gone Wrong! Woman Falls 650-Ft Down Cliff in Austria Moments After Saying ‘Yes’ to Partner, Survives Miraculously.

Watch The Viral Reel, Here:

