Marriage proposals cannot be basic, and it needs to have a grand storyline for the BIG moment. However, not all proposals go as per you planned. Some turn on to a hilarious and unaccepted event, while others might just be tragic. Thankfully, it did not happen so for this couple in Austria after the man popped the question. For a picture-perfect wedding proposal—the man got down on a knee to propose to his girlfriend on a cliff in a picturesque location. The cliff was at a 650-ft height, and the sun was setting. But things were not entirely in their favour. Moments after saying ‘yes,’ the woman fall down the cliff. Miraculously, she survived the fall, thanks to the snow breaking her fall.

Proposing at such a height has often been quite favourable for couples. But we have had tragic incidents as well. Last year, a Japanese man travelled six months to spell ‘Marry Me’ on Google Earth. It was by far, one of the most romantic proposal ever. We also had a UK man this year, who accidentally burned down his flat while popping the big question. Fortunately, at the time, the couple was not at home.

To the Austrian man as well, proposing at the height of 650 ft was the perfect setting to ask his beau to marry him. According to reports, the unnamed couple trekked up to the Falkert Mountain in Carinthia, Austria. The 32-year-old woman accepted the proposal just moments before she slipped and plunged off the mountain. The fiancé jumped forward to save the love of his life, but was left hanging 50-feet while his girlfriend fell deeper. Miraculously, both survived. The woman landed on a carpet of snow. She was found lying motionless by a passerby, who contacted emergency services.

The man, hanging for his life, was rescued by a helicopter crew and was immediately taken to the hospital. The doctors revealed he had suffered a fractured vertebra and the woman do not have any life-threatening injuries. Officers who rescued the pair said the couple were extremely lucky. If it were not for the snow, it would have turned out very differently.

