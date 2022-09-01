In Australia, the spring season, for the most part, is from September to November. That is because of the seasonal meteorological system, which means the seasons change at the start of September, March, June and December. The first day of spring 2022 in Australia falls on 1 September. The occasion is also known as Wattle Day, which is the time of the year when many Acacia species, commonly called wattles in Australia, bloom. To celebrate the official start of the Australian spring, netizens shared scenic pictures, greetings, quotes, and videos on Twitter. Spring Equinox 2022: Date, Facts, Significance And Everything You Need To Know About The First Day of Spring Season In Northern Hemisphere.

First Day of Spring 2022 in Australia

First day of Spring 2022 and it’s a ripper ! #FrostFarmsYouTubeChannel pic.twitter.com/fDvlVeq6YE — Frost Farms (@frost_farms) August 31, 2022

Happy Wattle Day 2022!

Wattle Day Quotes

Springtime in Australia

Happy Spring Season!

It’s National Wattle Day pic.twitter.com/8hNRIuwrNc — Angelo von Möller (@IhaveabluehatMP) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)