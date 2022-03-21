The air is filled with the freshness of flowers blossoming, the streets are finally filled with splashes of bright and poppy colors - Spring season is here. And with the benign of spring comes one of the most interesting astronomical phenomena - the spring equinox or vernal equinox. The spring equinox 2022 will be celebrated on March 20. Spring equinox is experienced in the Northern hemisphere in the month of March. Equinox is a day with equal periods of day and night. And as we prepare to commemorate Vernal Equinox 2022 here is everything you need to know about this day, the significance of spring equinox, and more. First Day of Spring 2022 Images and Greetings: Wish Happy Spring With WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Positive Quotes and Photos Celebrating the Onset of Spring.

When Is Spring Equinox 2022?

Spring Equinox 2022 will be celebrated on March 20. Also referred to as Vernal Equinox or March equinox, this day marks the day that the length of the day and night are almost equal. It is important to note that while the March Equinox is known as Spring equinox in the northern hemisphere, it is actually the end of summer and the beginning of winter in the Southern hemisphere.

Significance Of Spring Equinox

Spring equinox marks the day that the sun crosses the celestial equator from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Since the sun is exactly above the equator, both the northern and southern hemispheres receive almost equal amounts of sun rays. In other words, the length of day and night is equal on this day. This phenomenon only occurs twice a year. Once in March, which is celebrated as the vernal equinox, and once in September, known as the autumnal equinox. With the celebration of the spring equinox, the northern hemisphere prepares for longer days and shorter nights.

The exact point where the sun crosses over the equator during spring equinox is known as the ‘First Point of Aries’. The origin of this name lies in the fact that the point of equinox initially lay in the constellation Aries. However, now it lies in the constellation of Pisces. It is expected that the point of the equinox will gradually shift to meet the constellation of Aquarius.

