It's the first Monday of the New Year! Does the start of your New Year's first Monday trigger overwhelming emotions? With all those New Year's Resolutions, Workweek routine, and Healthy Diet plans come mood swings, right? If you’re nodding affirmatively, then you would definitely enjoy these hilarious and relevant memes and jokes shared by Netizens on Twitter, which perfectly describe the Monday Blues.

Haha, Quite Relatable!

Me on the first Monday of 2022, staring at my backlogs from last year: pic.twitter.com/emXdTdGsO9 — ₖₕₑₙ 🎀 (@khenyounott) January 2, 2022

It's 2022, Seriously?

Remember to write 2022, not 2021 😁 How many of you have made this mistake already? Have a great first Monday of the year!#MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/2pCsQkn83q — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) January 3, 2022

Woah!

sexy iu for the first monday of the year, good morning 2022! 😍 pic.twitter.com/cHIOu4DMqu — 🌙 (@jieunbbyy) January 3, 2022

Atleast, Let's Try

first monday in 2022. let's more focus on ourselves and no time for bs✨ pic.twitter.com/GU1NQTZOHA — won soju (@hicloudysummer) January 3, 2022

Tag Your Pals

Good Luck on your first Monday in 2022 💜💜 Drop pics, gifs, vids & tag anyone you want to encourage for this day 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/9xc1V9YKuz — ⟭⟬ᴮᴱKarin⁷⟬⟭ ~ Get Well Soon 3 Angels 💜 (@drakd88) January 3, 2022

Cute Cat To Beat The Monday Blues

GM and have a nice first Monday in 2022 💪💪💪💪 Sapi says "ganbatte human, let me have a nice sleep today 😽" pic.twitter.com/tRbN0vQ9Uo — Mirffu (@Mirffu1) January 3, 2022

