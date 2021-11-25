For Indians, Maggi and winters are inevitably linked. While corn Maggi, cheese Maggi, classic masala Maggie are acceptable, but some Maggi recipes are not worth the hype. One such weird Maggi recipe was shared by food blogger Anjali Dhingra on her Instagram’s handle “sooosaute”. In her Instagram reel, she starts with boiling milk and then adds raw Maggi in it. Then she adds chocolate sauce to the noodles and mixes it well. Finally, she drizzles some more chocolate sauce on the Maggi. While the recipe did not go well with the netizens, she admitted that it was actually tasting very awful as anticipated. 7 Bizarre Combinations People Tried With Maggi Noodles That Left Us Saying ‘Ye Ghor Paap Hai’

