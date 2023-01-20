A couple claimed to capture a "ghost of a family member" in blood-curdling CCTV footage that you should not watch at night! They say the pale mystery figure tried to walk their Australian shepherd dog and then seemingly faded in a flash. The spooky viral video was filmed on the night of 14 January on a motion-sensor camera. Matthew Kane was lying in bed when his wife, Lauren, spotted the ghostly apparition while scrolling through the footage. The cabinet where the eerie body appeared is filled with antiques from worldwide. Spooky Figure of 'Little Girl' Spotted By Ghost Hunter Lurking in a Haunted House Used to Film Horror Movie; Pics Will Give You Chills!

Watch The Creepy CCTV Footage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)