In a terrifying clip that recently surfaced on social media, a teenage girl was repeatedly punched and kicked by two females in a park. The incident reportedly took place at England's Hood Park on Station Road, Ashby-de-la-Zouch on Saturday. The victim was dragged to the ground by two women, who then stamped on her head on video footage. They then launch a barrage of kicks while the girl frantically tries to shield her head with her arms. According to Leicestershire Police, an investigation into the attack has been initiated. Delhi Metro Women Fight Viral Video: Female Commuters Hurl Abuses at Each Other, One Throws Water on Another During Heated Argument.

England Park Attack Video

This happened to my younger step sister this weekend… wouldnt say boo to a ghost yet pissed up girls in the park jumped her???? Everyone share this please pic.twitter.com/ZGZZoxKVPm — deano (@Deanceejay13) June 26, 2023

