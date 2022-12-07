Google has released its yearly list of the top searches for the year and broken down what people around the world has been Googling in top ‘News’ section. Topics like Ukraine and Queen Elizabeth Passing were among top searched. People across the globe also showed interest in topics like Powerball Numbers and Monkeypox. Google Year in Search 2022: Johnny Depp, Chris Rock, Amber Heard, Will Smith Among Most Searched Actors Globally

Here’s The Top Trending News Queries on Google Search in 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)