An Instagram user Vincent Ledvina who calls himself 'The Aurora Guy', shared a mesmerizing video of an aurora explosion that happened in Alaska, the United States. The viral reel shows a greenish sky over the region, which was the result of the auroral substorm as per the video. The reflection of green light can be seen everywhere in the sky, making the view more fascinating. The text on the clip further explained the explosion, "The aurora was so strong that it overexposed my camera." Red Sky in China! Natural Phenomenon or Catastrophe - Here's What Happened in Zhoushan City (View Pics & Video).

Watch The Beautiful Natural Phenomenon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincent Ledvina (@vincentledvina)

