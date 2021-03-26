Gulmarg In Jammu and Kashmir Recieves Fresh Snowfall
Wow... Excellent #kashmir #gulmarg on 25th March 2021 #IncredibleIndia #JammuAndKashmir #MeraBharatMahan pic.twitter.com/iE8y2eD6kg
— Shetpally Raju (@Shetpally0203) March 25, 2021
Watch Video of Snowfall in Gulmarg
Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded over 12 inches of fresh snowfall on Tuesday night#kashmir #gulmarg #nature #travel #naturephotography #placestovisit #kashmirtourism #kashmiri #kashmirvalley #kashmirlovers #kashmirdairies #kashmiriyat #dallake #jammukashmir #jammuandkashmir pic.twitter.com/I59xzW2W8U
— Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) March 24, 2021
Watch Video of Gulmarg Covered in Blanket of Snow
Fresh snowfall, rains continue to lash plains of #Kashmir.#Gulmarg @RubikaLiyaquat @AdityaRajKaul @AartiTikoo @AnupamPKher @anandmahindra @rama_rajeswari @ipskabra @sankrant @vivekagnihotri @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/bNOWn3YEeu
— Zubair Alvi (@Alvi_Zubair45) March 22, 2021
Tourists Enjoying Fresh Snowfall!
Winter is still here: Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall in #Gulmarg on Tuesday. Most plains of #Kashmir witnessed incessant rains for the third consecutive day.
Photos KM/@UmarGanie1 @JandKTourism pic.twitter.com/kbAOjFo3k8
— The Kashmir Monitor (@Kashmir_Monitor) March 23, 2021
What a Gorgeous View!
#Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, rains continue to lash plains of #Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/XszFV4oPBD
— Sohil Sehran (@SohilSehran) March 22, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)