Twitterverse is buzzing with the hashtag ‘Happy Johnny Day,’ as fans of NCT, a South Korean boy band, celebrate singer-rapper Johnny Suh’s birthday. Born in Chicago on February 9, 1995, Johnny Suh (Korean name: Suh Young-ho) is a sub-vocalist and a rapper of NCT 127, and NCT U. NCT tweeted a lovely picture of the dashing band member to wish him on its official Twitter handle. NCT fandom called NCTzen (pronounced N-citizens) has gone all out to celebrate their favourite K-pop idol’s birthday. Check out some of the best tweets on Johnny’s birthday.

NCT's Birthday Tweet for Johhny Suh!

Here's How NCTzen Are Celebrating 'Happy Johnny Day'

Happy Birthday, Johnny

Awww, His Fans Love and Care for Him Always

That Smile

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO #JOHNNY contagious smile and our safe place💚 pic.twitter.com/Mzy0RfdbST — meiㅡ#“JOHNNY DAY♡ (@ne0_cl0ud) February 8, 2022

Yells in Excitement

So Cute

Have The Best Day and Year Ahead

Happiest birthday our Johnny!~♡, happy birthday to a very sweet soul you deserve every good thing that comes your way wishing you a never ending pattern of happiness ♡ we love you johnny !! 🤍🎂☁️ #SUHnnyDay #HAPPYJOHNNYDAY#생일이라_서_행복하쟈니 pic.twitter.com/iPM8vdjBTm — Z e n.◡̈ (@jaeedimples) February 8, 2022

Too Cute

Happy birthday to our wonderful and talented Johnny Suh! We love you so much and hope you have a great day!#HAPPYJOHNNYDAY#SUHnnyDay #생일이라_서_행복하쟈니 pic.twitter.com/neOY7j3ucl — NCT Updates (@NCTupdating) February 8, 2022

