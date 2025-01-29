NCT’s Ten Lee, aka Ten, is constantly grabbing headlines with his impeccable sartorial choices and incredible sense of style. His latest look is no different. The K-pop idol makes a showstopping appearance at the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show during Paris Fashion Week 2025. He turns heads and makes a style statement in a dapper beige suit paired with a crisp and classic white shirt and brown pants. He completes the dashing look with a chic pink tie and stylish shoes. His neatly styled hair finishes the look to perfection. The star exuded princely charm during his appearance at the event. View Ten Lee’s pictures below. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner Serve Glam at Chanel Haute Couture 2025 Show in Paris (See Pics).

Ten Lee at Paris Fashion Week 2025

stole the spotlight at the Saint Laurent ©sametgorgozfilms#TENLEEhitsYSLMW25 pic.twitter.com/9ajzAK5X3E — TEN Thailand (@TEN_TH) January 29, 2025

NCT’s Ten Lee

Ten Lee at the Saint Laurent Show

Ten Lee at the Saint Laurent Men's Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection fashion show on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)#TENLEEhitsYSLMW25#SaintLaurentxTEN #YSL #TEN #TENLEE pic.twitter.com/uevdiQEZrx — misskloss (@misskloss) January 28, 2025

Ten Lee Turns Heads in Showstopping Style

