In pictures and videos going viral on social media, a stretch of Hindon River in Bahlolpur, Noida, appears bloody due to the continuous discharge of chemicals from illegal dyeing units in the area. The river appears highly polluted in the video, with garbage lined on the banks. Although the news shocked people, it seemed to be a regular incident for the localites. The residents stated that they are accustomed to seeing Hindon's waters run red, yellow, and pitch black at times. The 80-year-old Sonu Yadav, who has lived beside Hindon his whole life, stated, “When I was young, there were no dyeing units in the village, nor were there residential colonies. The river was full of fish, and villagers cultivated crops on its banks. The fish and the farmlands are long gone. What's left is a cesspool [sic]”. Nations Meet to Strike Plastic Pollution Treaty.

Stretch of Hindon River Turned Red

#WATCH: A stretch of the Hindon river at Bahlolpur has turned red. pic.twitter.com/8WnziG3XGM — TOI Noida (@TOINoida) May 31, 2023

Hindon River Turns Toxic Red

Watch | Hindon River Turns Toxic Red @TanushreePande reportspic.twitter.com/bM89edhH0u — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) May 31, 2023

Environmentalist Vikrant Tongad Shared the Image of Bleeding River

