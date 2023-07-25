A video of cars being submerged underwater in Uttar Pradesh's Noida is going viral on social media. As per news agency ANI, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged in water due to an increase in the water level of the Hindon River. The rising water level of the Hindon River caused several vehicles to get stuck underwater in the Ecotech 3 area. The 1-minute 7-second video clip shows several vehicles stuck in water as the area near Ecotech 3 gets submerged. Hindon River Turns Red Videos: Stretch of Hindon 'Bleeding' Due to Pollution at Bahlolpur in Noida.

Vehicles Stuck in Water

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck. pic.twitter.com/a5WOcLCH02 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)