Owing to the rise in the water level of the Hindon river due to heavy rainfall, several areas in Uttar Pradesh's Noida faced massive waterlogging on Wednesday. Roads, housing societies, and malls were flooded and traffic movement was affected in the city. Netizens have been sharing clips of various affected areas on social media since Tuesday. Uttarakhand Rains Video: Heavy Rainfall Causes Massive Waterlogging in Haridwar, Cars Seen Floating on Waterlogged Streets.

Noida Waterlogging Videos

#WATCH | UP: Heavy waterlogging witnessed in Noida sector 62 after rain lashes the city. pic.twitter.com/lTjT4t7g5C — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

Waterlogging outside GIP Mall in Noida after heavy rains#NoidaRains (Video - Yogesh Kumar) pic.twitter.com/FFkJUMeJ1E — TOI Noida (@TOINoida) July 26, 2023

