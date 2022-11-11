In a shocking footage, a heavy and enormous green anaconda bites a reptile addict named Nick and attacks him multiple times. The reel has left netizens horrified. The video was shared on Instagram. It shows the giant boa species snake striking the man in agitation as he lifts it in his arms. Though the person is seen screaming, he tells viewers that the viper is non-venomous. “Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!,” Nick said in the caption. Giant Anaconda Calmly Making Water Bubbles Underwater Is Beautiful and Scary in Equal Measures (Watch Viral Video).

Angry Anaconda Attacks Man!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

