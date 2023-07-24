IndiGo staff recently honoured Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, who was travelling by the airline. The Kargil war hero was travelling to Pune on the flight. "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! [sic]," IndiGo Airlines wrote while sharing the video of the announcement made by the airline's pilot in honour of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar. The pilot, in his announcement, shared the heroic story of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar and his hand-to-hand combat in the Kargil war despite being injured by bullets. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

Check the Viral Video Here:

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

