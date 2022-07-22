Photo and video sharing platform Instagram continues to sail in choppy waters lately with several users facing major issues with the app. 'Instagram Down' has become quite a trending topic both on the search engine platforms and micro-blogging platform, Twitter. After facing outage on Thursday, there are several users who are complaining of having trouble with using Instagram on Friday. And like always they have rushed to Twitter to check if Instagram is indeed not functioning for straight two days or if there's some other reason.

Oh Shit Here We Go Again

Not Your Fault...At Least This Time Around

Proud feeling when you realise instagram is down on your own! pic.twitter.com/S2ajqWyCof — Vikrant (@v4_vikrant) July 22, 2022

Instagram Down Again?

wtf is instagram down?? ang bagal — 🌪 (@spicyznoo) July 22, 2022

Instagram down? — Hahhhh (@susahtdur) July 22, 2022

is instagram down or whut — jane (@janeeeex_) July 22, 2022

my instagram is not loading my friend's posts or stories. I already reported it, but it seems no one is looking onto it.. ive already tried clear cached, clear data even uninstalling and reinstalling.. still doing the same thing.. even on my other phone, same thing#instagramdown — Maiah (@i_am_maiah) July 22, 2022

Instagram down — Matthew 🇵🇭 (@francisvsu) July 22, 2022

Instagram down?????? — your r! (@zvrayas) July 22, 2022

ALWAYS

instagram always down pic.twitter.com/Q5HzjTwZDj — Sid Bell (@charlitski) July 22, 2022

