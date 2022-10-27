Meta-owned social networking service Instagram is down again on Thursday after several users complained of facing issues using its services. And like always users headed to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to raise their concerns and of course, they did it by trending #InstagramDown and sharing 'Instagram Down' funny memes and jokes. Here's a look at the best of Instagram down memes and hilarious reactions by the netizens as they wait for Instagram to be up and running normally. Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage, Including India, Users Unable To See Stories on Social Media Platform.
Yes, Instagram Is Down Again
Everyone running to twitter to see if Instagram is down #Instagram pic.twitter.com/1tprUCtD4b
— John 🥷🏽 (@jonathanv316) October 27, 2022
We Know The Drill
Everyone checking on Twitter when Instagram is down.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uvrhwZ2n90
— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) October 27, 2022
Let's Head to Twitter
Coz my insta is bugging 💀#Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/UY66Qn0XyK
— Aryan🐣 (@btwaryan) October 27, 2022
HAHAHHAHHA
Us when Instagram goes down for the millionth time #Instagram #instagramdown #instagramerror pic.twitter.com/HfHsa0PRNY
— itsameboii (@itsameboii) October 27, 2022
We Have Got a Problem
Is Instagram down?!? #Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AfhU8kpQlJ
— Reece (@MDLtee) October 27, 2022
