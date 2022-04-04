Social media junkies around the world faced issues on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Their Sunday scrolling was interrupted as the services went down. Downdetector reported a surge in complaints of Instagram being offline for them, with thousands of users reporting problems with the app. Among all this, netizens took to Twitter to share their frustration in the form of side-splitting memes, puns and jokes that you can't miss. Instagram Down? Several Users Report Outage as They Are Unable to Post Stories, Not Seeing New Feeds.

Instagram Down, Again?

No Other Option

Me checking twitter to confirm if instagram is down#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/zzAHmm7Gvn — Lew (@lewiisjefferies) April 3, 2022

Who Else Tried This?

Not me restarting my phone just to make sure Instagram works. #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/TgysZrAjJp — Rahuul (@rahuulrr) April 3, 2022

Very Relatable

#instagramdown Instagram down again The only one who never disappoints me pic.twitter.com/BsGlTxVMxI — JAP 🌻 (@_kaurjapneet) April 3, 2022

That Too On Sunday!

Instagram always be going down at the worst moments 😭 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/kXyGTkY5wA — bruh (@reelsxwrld) April 3, 2022

