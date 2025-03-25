Instagram users have started posting on X about Instagram Comments not working. Several users posted highlighted that the feature was not working for them and they were not able to load the comments on their screen. The users posted various messages saying that they even tried updating the app. The users said that despite loading the comments, the platform said, "No one commented yet." Misleading Ads Crackdown: CCPA Imposes INR 77.6 Lakh Penalty on 24 Coaching Institutes for Misleading Advertisement in India.

Instagram Has Worst Software Developers Ever, Said User on X

Instagram has worst software developers ever. They break something with each update. This time they’ve broken the comments so we can’t seem them #meta do better please. — Tracy C (@tracexoxo1) March 25, 2025

Instagram Comments Down, Social Media Will Never Be Same Without Comments: X User

Instagram’s comments being down just shows that social media can and will never be the same without the comment section.. — Damieon Gentry Fenty ⚓️ (@DamieonGentry) March 25, 2025

I'm Glad It's Not Just Me, Said Instagram User on X

I’m glad it’s not just me that comments on Instagram ain’t working 😭 — Kevın | 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 (@1997kds_) March 25, 2025

Not Able to Load Comments on Instagram, Posted User on X

Ok, so there's this weird problem I'm having on Instagram, where instead of loading the comments of a video that HAS comments, it loads as no one commented yet, with the "Get the conversation started" text. Does anyone know why is that happening to me? — Julio ツ (@JustAJulio) March 25, 2025

User Posted Why Instagram Comments Not Working

Why are Instagram comments not working anymore? (Tbh i think I know why considering what people put in the comments) — Zach Butcher (@ZachGreenNinja) March 25, 2025

X User Posted 'Yes, Instagram Comments Are Down

Yes. The comments on Instagram are down. #instagramdown — Brandon Williams (@bwilliamsmusic) March 25, 2025

