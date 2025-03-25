Instagram users have started posting on X about Instagram Comments not working. Several users posted highlighted that the feature was not working for them and they were not able to load the comments on their screen. The users posted various messages saying that they even tried updating the app. The users said that despite loading the comments, the platform said, "No one commented yet." Misleading Ads Crackdown: CCPA Imposes INR 77.6 Lakh Penalty on 24 Coaching Institutes for Misleading Advertisement in India.

Instagram Has Worst Software Developers Ever, Said User on X

Instagram Comments Down, Social Media Will Never Be Same Without Comments: X User

I'm Glad It's Not Just Me, Said Instagram User on X

Not Able to Load Comments on Instagram, Posted User on X

User Posted Why Instagram Comments Not Working

X User Posted 'Yes, Instagram Comments Are Down

