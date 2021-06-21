Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik is known for his incredible sand arts. Now today, people across the world will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga 2021 and thus, Sudarsan Pattanaik has made a beautiful sand art on the Puri beach to raise awareness about the importance of yoga for humans health. The sand art is based on the theme of International Day of Yoga. This year's theme is "Yoga for well-being." Sudarsan Pattanaik has taken to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of his 'Yoga Day' sand art. Take a look:

