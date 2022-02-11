A Video went Viral of Israeli kids when their teacher tells them no longer have to wear a mask in school and then all kids started jumping and throwing the masks in the joy that now they don't have to hide their face by mask, and it seems that all the Children are vaccinated.

Watch these Israeli children when their teacher tells them they no longer have to wear a mask in school.

Best thing you’ll see all day… pic.twitter.com/DSPBfk4bzB

— Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) February 10, 2022

