Jaipur's District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit sets an example by listening to a specially-abled person patiently while he sits at his table. He marked that India is still a country of human values and generosity. The video is now going viral on social, and everyone appreciates this act. Fawn Falls Into 60-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra's Yeola, Watch Video To Know How Farmer Rescued Baby Deer.

Collector Helps Specially-Abled in Jaipur

Public hearing of Jaipur Collector, Prakash Rajpurohit IAS. pic.twitter.com/sQfchIsehO — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)