An act of kindness caught the limelight when a man saved a fawn deer who fell into a well in Maharashtra's town of Yeola. The deer came into the fields of farmer Vinayak Rathod, and unknowingly he fell into a well. The farmer asked for help from Yeola Forest Department and later decided to himself save the baby deer. He descended into 60 feet deep well with the help of the villagers and saved the deer. Deer With Frozen Eyes and Mouth Due to Severe Winter Storm Gets Saved by Two Hikers in Viral Video!

Farmer Saves Fawn in Yeola

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)