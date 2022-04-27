Jofra Archer on Wednesday, reacted to a viral video of a woman saving a child from a road accident. It all happened when the woman and the child fell off a bike and the former pulled off a great effort to keep the young one from being run over by a truck that was coming from the opposite direction of their vehicle. Archer, while commenting on the video, wrote, '‘Mother of the Year.'

See His Post:

Mother of the year https://t.co/qIZlz1PYEZ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)