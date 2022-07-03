Be it the 80s or 2022, fans cannot stop throwing bras at Johnny Depp. Hollywood legend Johnny Depp is a charmer and his charm is not fading, not anytime soon. The 59-year-old has his fair share of female fans, and they have their own way of showing love to him. In this case, tossing their bras at him on stage. Pictures and videos of Johnny Depp getting a bra thrown at him during his recent stage performance with English guitarist Jeff Beck have gone viral.

Depp has been on a roll since his famous trial victory against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Fans are flooding the concerts to catch a glimpse of their favourite idol, mobbing him outside his hotel and also showering him with gifts and lots of love. Johnny Depp Fan Paints Portrait of Actor, Watch Viral Video of Pirates of the Caribbean Star’s Reaction Receiving the Precious Gift!

That's Why I Pay For The Internet

maybe johnny depp holding a bra is what you need to see today pic.twitter.com/oNQvSSUd4i — mar (@vaersac) July 2, 2022

Absolutely

not johnny depp saying “thank you” for a bra pic.twitter.com/N5yvkNguAb — mar (@vaersac) July 2, 2022

Just Look at JD

Johnny Depp still getting bras thrown to him onstage, holding it up and saying "Thank you" 🤣 No matter his age....he still has it!!! 🎥- credit to owner#JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor pic.twitter.com/fOr6HOT1zh — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) July 2, 2022

It Belongs to Him

Johnny Depp with his newest bra <3 pic.twitter.com/z5yRH1zFb9 — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) July 2, 2022

Jeff Got One Too

These Two

HAHAHHA

His Never-Fading Charm

SERIOUSLY pissing my pants 👖 laughing SO hard is girls still SERIOUSLY throwing their bras up on stage these days I thought that was only in the #1980s this is awesome I’m sure JOHNNY DEPP #JohnnyDepp got a laugh out of it 🤣 sweaty titties pic.twitter.com/ibjRrXPc91 — cyndi downs (@CynChic) July 3, 2022

Cute

Oh, my heart❣️Johnny picks up the bra that was thrown on the stage. 😍😍😍#JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/m1Kb4Kj3u3 — Rain #JohnnyDeppForever (@irem_yagmur_) July 2, 2022

HAHAHHAHA

Wonder if #JohnnyDepp has a collection of bras from each Tour he does. pic.twitter.com/JuHb7GL0n7 — RayRayDepp82 (@RayRayDepp) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)