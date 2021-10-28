Search engine giant Google celebrates Kanō Jigorō’s 161st birthday on October 28. Kanō Jigorō was a celebrated Japanese martial artist and the founder of Judo. Kanō was also the first Asian member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1909. Judo was the first Japanese martial art to gain widespread international recognition, and in 1960, the IOC approved Judo as an official Olympic sport. This is presented in a series of illustrations of the Kanō Jigorō’s 161st birthday Google Doodle made by CA-based artist Cynthia Cheng.

