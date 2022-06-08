American socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian is also a proud mother - a mother of four children, including her eldest daughter, 8-year-old North West. Now Kim loves to share her favourite snaps on social media that are taken by North. However, the latest pics supposedly captured by North have raised quite a speculation, followed by a memefest online. It is so because in these pics, Kim Kardashian, while giving Barbie-sque vibes, is lying on the bed, and the photos appear to be taken from the top angle. And Twitterati is having a hard time believing how little North could have taken these snaps.

Kim Kardashian Photos Captured by Daughter North

Pics by North 💕💞 pic.twitter.com/TBUiQ07kzo — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 5, 2022

Here's How Twitterati Reacted

How could North take these pictures? Was she on a ladder? — Debra Edwards (@debrakaye1) June 6, 2022

How did north get these Angles !? Was she on a ladder? Is she on a balcony. Did she like jump and take pics. Also are those bed sheets satin ? We need answers. — E 😏 (@milo2120) June 6, 2022

North climbing to the ceiling to take these: pic.twitter.com/S1R7XZONxV — hartxx (@luvhartxx) June 6, 2022

North when its time to get down, starting to think the kids better of wit Ye😒, he got them n firetrucks, she got them on celings! pic.twitter.com/wTlE4hifxf — BlvckPiperMan (@blvck_piper) June 6, 2022

north taking the pic pic.twitter.com/4kOoTVzzzx — 𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓 (@erinbakara) June 6, 2022

north watching her mom type up the caption pic.twitter.com/KiwdMK73qC — Dasiras (@Dasiras1) June 6, 2022

