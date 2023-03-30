Foreigners reviewing Indian food dishes is not a new premise on the internet. So now a Korean influencer decided to try Hajmola, the popular Indian digestive after a user asked him to. The latter, who goes by the name K_ladka_official on Instagram, posted a video of him trying Hajmola as he first sniffs it and makes a weird face. After tasting one, he says that is it too strong on the first go. He then tries to eat it again and ends up saying, "This is too much." Korean YouTuber Left Pleasantly Surprised As He Tastes Pani Puri, Requests More From Street Vendor (Watch Video).

Korean Man Tries ‘Dabur Hajmola Challenge’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Ladka (@k_ladka_official)

