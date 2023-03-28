A freshly surfaced video about what happens when an individual from an entirely different culture tastes the most popular Indian delicacies is doing rounds on the internet. The clip shows a pleasantly surprised reaction of a Korean man who hit the streets in the country to try our tastiest snack ‘pani puri’. In the video, the man attempts a piece of sweet flavor pani puri, appreciates it, and then keeps on being intrigued by the sweet, tangy and spicy flavors of the snack. The latter goes by the name ‘Korean Ladka’ on social media. Pani Puri In Flames: Ahmedabad Food Blogger Eating 'Fire Panipuri' Hits the Internet (WATCH VIDEO).

Korean YouTuber Left Pleasantly Surprised As He Tastes Pani Puri:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Ladka (@k_ladka_official)

